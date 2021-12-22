BitDAO (BIT) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $122.89 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

