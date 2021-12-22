BitKan Reaches Market Cap of $20.62 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitKan has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitKan has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00209540 BTC.

BitKan Profile

KAN is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,533,893,423 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

BitKan Coin Trading

