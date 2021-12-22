BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Achieves $62.27 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $62.27 million and $10.30 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00209540 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

