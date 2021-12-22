Bitradio (BRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,628.14 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005140 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,746,134 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,129 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

