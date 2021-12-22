BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $287.54 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00179405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009369 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.