BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 6,625 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $10,068.52.

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74.

NYSE BB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackBerry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 20.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

