BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $37,754.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
