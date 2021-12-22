BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $37,754.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BlackBerry by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.