BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $8.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 688,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,016,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

