BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 4.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.84. 223,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,016,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.