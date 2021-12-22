BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a C$9.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.52. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,039.70. Also, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26. Insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609 over the last three months.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

