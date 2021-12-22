BlackHat Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,962.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $836,265.86 and approximately $318,962.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.