Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

