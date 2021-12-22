BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 640,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,138. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

