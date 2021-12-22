BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 328,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

