BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

EGF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 25,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

