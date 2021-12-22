BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

FRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 139,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,996. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

