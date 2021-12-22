BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.
FRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 139,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,996. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
