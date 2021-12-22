BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7,482.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $917.40. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,831. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $899.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
