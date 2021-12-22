BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years.
BKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 363,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
