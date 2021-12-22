BlockBank (BBANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $430,443.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockBank has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,523,478 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.