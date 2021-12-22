BlockMesh (BMH) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $371,315.11 and approximately $246.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

