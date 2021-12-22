Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.77. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $649.47. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

