Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.83. 41,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

