Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $382.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

