Bluzelle Achieves Market Cap of $77.02 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $77.02 million and $12.00 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,720,421 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

