Bolivarcoin Achieves Market Cap of $121,136.04 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $121,136.04 and approximately $615.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,452,535 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

