Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.18. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 873,056 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

