Bonfida (FIDA) Hits Market Capitalization of $208.55 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $208.55 million and $9.51 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 44,832,825 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

