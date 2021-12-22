Boralex (TSE:BLX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Boralex stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 123,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,118. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.94 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 137.72.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

