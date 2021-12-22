Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$41.00 target price from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.18.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$32.94 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.