Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.16 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003438 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $103.92 million and $16.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00277326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

