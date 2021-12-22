Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 2.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $56,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

