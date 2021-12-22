Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 120,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.04.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

