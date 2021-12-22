BOX (BOX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BOX (NYSE: BOX) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting expenses remain a headwind for the company. Further, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Dropbox poses a serious risk.”

BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $220,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

