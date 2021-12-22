Bradford D. Dahms Purchases 1,970 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Bradford D. Dahms purchased 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

THRX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 217,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

