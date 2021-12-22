Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $124.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.37 million and the lowest is $124.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

