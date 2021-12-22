Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Fundamental Research lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.42 to C$0.39. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braveheart Resources traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

