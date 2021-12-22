Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.