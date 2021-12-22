Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($102.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.93 and a 200-day moving average of €81.41.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

