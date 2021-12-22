Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($102.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.93 and a 200-day moving average of €81.41.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

