BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 4.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.39. 3,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 891,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

