BrightSphere Investment Group plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BSA)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BSA remained flat at $$25.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

