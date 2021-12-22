Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

