Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Broadcom worth $361,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.28 and a 200 day moving average of $509.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $649.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

