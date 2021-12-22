Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $80.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

