Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post sales of $165.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of AYX opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $891,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,947,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.