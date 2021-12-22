Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

