Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

