Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

