Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 172,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.99. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.