Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

HRMY stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.31 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 200.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.