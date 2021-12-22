Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

